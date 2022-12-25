Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,984 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,311 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,899,000 after buying an additional 165,624 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,938,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $554,683,000 after buying an additional 264,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

ORCL stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $90.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.73.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

