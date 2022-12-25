Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Otonomy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
Otonomy Price Performance
OTIC stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.31. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $2.59.
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
