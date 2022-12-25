Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Otonomy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Otonomy Price Performance

OTIC stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.31. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $2.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otonomy

About Otonomy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Otonomy by 129.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80,153 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its stake in Otonomy by 7,609.6% during the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,880 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Otonomy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Otonomy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Further Reading

