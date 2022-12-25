Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,595 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Golden Entertainment worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 33,178 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDEN opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $278.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CBRE Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Golden Entertainment from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $474,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,623,010.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

