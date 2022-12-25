Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 423,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,879 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $10,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $1,993,739.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 191,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,633.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $1,993,739.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,048 in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Stock Down 0.7 %

RMBS stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

