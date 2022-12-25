Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,605 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Buckle worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 32.8% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 49.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the second quarter worth about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

NYSE BKE opened at $45.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $46.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $332.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.30 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%. Equities analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

