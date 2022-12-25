Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 21,429 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 25,510.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,429 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after purchasing an additional 685,026 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,899,000 after purchasing an additional 366,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.45.

Shares of ULTA opened at $456.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $483.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $435.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

