Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 28,352 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,352 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $11,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 103.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $20.34 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $27.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80.

