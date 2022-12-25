Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 32,907 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 43,298.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,907 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Paycom Software worth $10,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $358,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 22.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.5 %

PAYC stock opened at $305.17 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $429.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paycom Software Company Profile

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

