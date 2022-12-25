Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 54,754 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,754 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 56.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 51.2% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

PRGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $55,125.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,869.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $55,125.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,869.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $540,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.95. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $54.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

