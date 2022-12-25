Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 562,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Photronics by 587.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $37,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,698.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PLAB stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

