Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,756 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $10,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 133.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 165.3% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STAG. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

