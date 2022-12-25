Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 492.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,711 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth about $120,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.19 million.

TRIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.46.

Tripadvisor Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.