Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,984 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in GSK by 20.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in GSK during the second quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in GSK during the second quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.99) to GBX 1,550 ($18.83) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.26) to GBX 1,500 ($18.22) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.

GSK opened at $35.22 on Friday. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

