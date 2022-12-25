Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 4,446.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,569 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Teradyne worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Teradyne by 2,844.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,106,000 after buying an additional 997,703 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Teradyne by 157.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,885,000 after buying an additional 210,911 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Teradyne by 5.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 612,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,882,000 after buying an additional 28,977 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $86.56 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.14.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TER. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Teradyne to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

