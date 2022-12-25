Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $8.82 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 3,362.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,069 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Lincoln National worth $8,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.9% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.15.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC opened at $30.13 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $76.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -14.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading

