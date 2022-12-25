Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $9.56 Million Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,856 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 52,452 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Yelp worth $9,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the second quarter worth $341,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Yelp by 74.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,287 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 58,013 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Yelp by 249.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,773 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 71,226 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 27.3% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 48.5% during the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 82,433 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 26,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on YELP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Insider Activity at Yelp

Yelp Stock Performance

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,415.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,415.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,547 shares of company stock valued at $848,570 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $26.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $308.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.12 million. Analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

