Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $9.43 Million in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 235,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,430,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.56% of GMS as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $50.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

GMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GMS from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other GMS news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $247,078.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,620.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GMS news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $247,078.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,620.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,238,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,336,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,666,868.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,413 shares of company stock valued at $933,482 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

