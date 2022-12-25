Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,058 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 575,182 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Tapestry worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 1,606.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tapestry Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tapestry to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

NYSE:TPR opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $42.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.