Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 28,127 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 29,922.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,221 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,127 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.09.

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $216.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $198.10 and a 52-week high of $752.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.72.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.3 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

