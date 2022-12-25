Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 803.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,322 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 93,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

Align Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $203.67 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $674.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.52.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

