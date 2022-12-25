Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 622,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,113 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 18.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,399,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,594,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Up 1.1 %

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Shares of SKT stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.