Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 78,430.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 812,008 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 810,974 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of American Airlines Group worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after buying an additional 1,126,106 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 223.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $100,784,000 after buying an additional 5,493,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,569 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 108.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,887,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $89,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,857,833 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $88,656,000 after acquiring an additional 128,278 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAL. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.47.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

