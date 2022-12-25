Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 25,835 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,835 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $10,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 34,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

Shares of FR opened at $48.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.03. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

