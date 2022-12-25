Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 53,698 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 53,698 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2,286.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $639,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,733.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $639,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,733.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $260,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,439 shares of company stock worth $1,681,958. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

CORT stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.73 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 29.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CORT. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

