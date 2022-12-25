Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Sells 308 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.4% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $1,195,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21.6% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $152.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $378.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $313.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.20 and its 200 day moving average is $153.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.