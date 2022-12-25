Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) CEO Sells $46,743.11 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) CEO Evan Loh sold 23,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $46,743.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Evan Loh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Evan Loh sold 37,831 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $74,905.38.

On Friday, October 28th, Evan Loh sold 8,805 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $30,553.35.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.9 %

PRTK opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after buying an additional 800,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,916,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 163,629 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,726,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 334,222 shares during the period. 41.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

