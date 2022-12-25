Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $19.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.13.

PK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of PK stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.92. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 262,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 40.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,930 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

