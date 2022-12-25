Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Partner Communications Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTNR opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Partner Communications has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Partner Communications Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 102.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 40,471 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Partner Communications by 89.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Partner Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Partner Communications by 82.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Partner Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.

