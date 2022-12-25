Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Partner Communications Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ PTNR opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Partner Communications has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.75.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Partner Communications Company Profile
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.
Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.