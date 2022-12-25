Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Cut to $116.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PAYX. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.33.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.46 and its 200 day moving average is $120.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after acquiring an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,263 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

