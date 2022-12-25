Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Lowered to $120.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAYX. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.33.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $116.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.33.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 52.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

