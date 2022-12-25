Pendal Group Ltd Buys 5,440 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,420 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,373,000 after purchasing an additional 735,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after acquiring an additional 673,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Waste Management by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,604,000 after acquiring an additional 504,966 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $159.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.33.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.78.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

