Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,524 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MRK opened at $111.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $112.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

