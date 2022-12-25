Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,021 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 11,605 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $721,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 26.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,370 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 321.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 62,892 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 47,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $294.97 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $620.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.27. The firm has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $405.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.13.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.