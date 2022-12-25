Pendal Group Ltd Has $6.51 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in MercadoLibre by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,322.00.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $878.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.56 and a beta of 1.53. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,365.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $899.19 and its 200-day moving average is $850.93.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

