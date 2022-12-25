Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 22,731 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,731 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

RY opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $119.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9832 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.02%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

