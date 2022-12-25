Pendal Group Ltd Sells 83,327 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,327 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.0% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.
Insider Activity
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KO opened at $63.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Articles
