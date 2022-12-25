Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Access Financial Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.4% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

Pfizer stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

