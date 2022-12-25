PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Stock Position Reduced by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 13.0% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $18,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

PULS stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.05.

