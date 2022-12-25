Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives $74.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.77.

PNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wolfe Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.26. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.31%.

In related news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,131,000 after purchasing an additional 989,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 729,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,971,000 after acquiring an additional 477,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,008,000 after acquiring an additional 362,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

