Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.5 %

DIS stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.69 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

