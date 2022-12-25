ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ProAssurance to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $955.63 million, a PE ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $27.55.

ProAssurance Dividend Announcement

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.12 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Institutional Trading of ProAssurance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,140,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,806,000 after buying an additional 74,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,019,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,349,000 after buying an additional 60,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 7.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,978,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,601,000 after buying an additional 142,341 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,892,000 after buying an additional 25,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,945,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,058,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

