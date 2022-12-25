Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson Sells 6,617 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $209,428.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,832,343.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $226,632.25.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $274,473.16.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $253,960.46.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $257,572.56.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average of $35.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.55. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $53.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Progyny by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Progyny by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Progyny by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

