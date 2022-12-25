Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.77 Per Share

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.77 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PB opened at $71.41 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.39.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $295.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,284,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,912,000 after buying an additional 570,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,805,000 after buying an additional 244,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,337,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,903,000 after acquiring an additional 480,756 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,213,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after acquiring an additional 63,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.