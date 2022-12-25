Provident Bancorp (PVBC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Monday, December 26th.

Provident Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PVBC stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. Provident Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PVBC. TheStreet lowered Provident Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens lowered Provident Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Bancorp

About Provident Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 24,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. 47.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.