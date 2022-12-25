Provident Bancorp (PVBC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Monday, December 26th.
Provident Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of PVBC stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. Provident Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PVBC. TheStreet lowered Provident Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens lowered Provident Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
About Provident Bancorp
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
