Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown Sells 9,930 Shares

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,731.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

PSTG opened at $26.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 666.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.39. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $36.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pure Storage Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

