Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a report released on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.88. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $21.47 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD opened at $102.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.62. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $113.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 24,456 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 121.9% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $126,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

