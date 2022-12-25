Radicle Price Tops $1.72 on Exchanges (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $83.84 million and approximately $37.93 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radicle has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00010203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002577 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $862.61 or 0.05125609 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00499454 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.31 or 0.29592893 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,981 coins. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
