Raymond James Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $6.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.42. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

TECK has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $38.28 on Friday. Teck Resources has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

