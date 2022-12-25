Regent Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,739 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,571 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.34. The firm has a market cap of $161.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

