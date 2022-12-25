Relaxing Retirement Coach Sells 123 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,620,000 after purchasing an additional 179,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $390.31 and a 200 day moving average of $391.72.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

